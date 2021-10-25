Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 2,325 new cases reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Monday, Oct. 25, the state has reported a total of 1,524,169 (+2,325) cases, leading to 78,853 (+142) hospitalizations and 10,028 (+21) ICU admissions. A total of 6,440,701 people — or 55.10% of the state’s population — has at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 1,342 from the previous day.

The ODH reported 339 deaths Friday, bringing the total to 23,955. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

The 21-day case average is now below 4,400.