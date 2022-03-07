COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
Numbers as of March 7 follow:
|Total
|Change
|New cases
|2,659,929
|+431
|Hospitalizations
|112,867
|+57
|ICU admissions
|13,270
|+8
|Deaths*
|37,018
|N/A
The 21-day case average is below 1,300.
The department reported 515 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,234,943 which is 61.89% of the state’s population. And 1,255 received booster shots.
The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:
|Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.
|Percent of
total beds
|Percent of total
beds available
|Total
|777
|3.3%
|23.3%
|In ICU
|146
|3.7%
|26.98%
|On ventilator
|109
|2.16%
|72.19%
Ohio’s K-12 schools saw their fewest COVID-19 cases of the school year, reporting only 770 new infections Thursday to the Ohio Department of Health.
Franklin County stayed put but other central Ohio counties improved this week on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s map of COVID-19 mask recommendations. The Columbus City School district is lifting its mask mandate starting March 8.