COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. 

Numbers as of Monday, Feb. 14 follow:

TotalChange
New cases2,633,648+1,312
Hospitalizations110,643+99
ICU admissions13,030+22
Deaths*35,005N/A
*–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 5,700. 

The department reported 1,202 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,198,199 which is 61.58% of the state’s population. And 2,690 received booster shots. 

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.		Percent of
total beds		Percent of total
beds available
Total2,1999.3%20.9%
In ICU43610.91%26.02%
On ventilator3266.63%68.95%

Ohio health director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff acknowledged on Thursday more signs that the omicron variant wave of COVID-19 is receding, as cases drop about as quickly as they rose before an early January peak. With cases of the highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 falling from their January peak, new infections reported by schools have fallen for the third consecutive week.