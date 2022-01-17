Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: Over 19,500 new cases, 2.4 million total

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Numbers as of Monday, Jan. 17 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,403,645 +19,538 Hospitalizations 102,294 +165 ICU admissions 12,290 +14 Deaths* 30,922 N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is above 22,000.

The department reported 2,563 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,108,819, which is 60.82% of the state’s population. And 10,173 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 6,072 24.9% 18.1% In ICU 1,156 26.53% 17.37% On ventilator 804 15.96% 60.04%

