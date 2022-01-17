All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
February 14 2022 12:00 am

Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: Over 19,500 new cases, 2.4 million total

Coronavirus in Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Numbers as of Monday, Jan. 17 follow:

TotalChange
New cases2,403,645+19,538
Hospitalizations102,294+165
ICU admissions12,290+14
Deaths*30,922N/A
*–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is above 22,000.

The department reported 2,563 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,108,819, which is 60.82% of the state’s population. And 10,173 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.		Percent of
total beds		Percent of total
beds available
Total6,07224.9%18.1%
In ICU1,15626.53%17.37%
On ventilator80415.96%60.04%

The White House announced the federal website to request free COVID-19 tests Wednesday. Scientists warn that omicron’s whirlwind advance practically ensures it won’t be the last version of the coronavirus. COVID vaccinations may temporarily lengthen a woman’s menstrual cycle, a new study reveals.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS