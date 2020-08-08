Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 1,294 new cases, 16 additional deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of cases of COVID-19 in the state

As of Saturday, August 8 a total of 99,969(+1,294) cases were reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 3,668(+16) deaths and 11,516(+69) hospitalizations. There are a presumed 77,429 recovered cases in the state.

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

It was a roller-coaster of a Thursday for Gov. DeWine after he tested positive for COVID-19 when he took a test as part of the standard protocol to greet President Donald Trump on the tarmac at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland.

However, a second test administered Thursday in Columbus, DeWine tested negative for COVID-19. First Lady Fran DeWine and staff members also all tested negative for COVID-19, according to the governor’s office.

Governor DeWine opened Friday’s briefing by addressing Thursday’s events. He said Pres. Trump called him today and they had a long discussion.

DeWine’s wife, First Lady Fran DeWine made him some chicken and rice soup, as they thought they may be ‘in this for the long haul’ before the negative test.

The governor says he will have another test Saturday as a precaution.

DeWine was joined by Dr. Peter Mohler from Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center to discuss testing in Ohio. Dr. Mohler said the majority of Ohioans have used the PCR test that is the ‘gold standard.’ He said this test is the most accurate type. Antigen tests are faster, but less accurate.

The Ohio Department of Health also released the latest coronavirus Public Health Advisory System for counties in the state Thursday. DeWine said informal gatherings across the state are driving numbers.

According to the ODH, Mercer County has reached Level 3 (red) of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, while Hamilton, Henry, and Lawrence improved to Level 2 (orange) from Level 3 last week.

DeWine says there will likely be announcements on college, professional and high school sports sometime next week.

Tuesday, Governor DeWine announced all students K-12 will have to wear masks in the classroom this fall, He said he would be signing an Ohio Department of Health order Tuesday.

Previously, Ohio’s mask mandate only included students 10 years of age and older.

There are exceptions for students with special needs, DeWine added.