Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 2,611 new cases, 56 additional deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Feb. 20, a total of 952,306 (+2,611) cases have been reported since the pandemic began, leading to 16,749 (+56) deaths, and 49,317 (+104) hospitalizations.

The Ohio Department of Health reported that it is reconciling death totals, which will cause a fluctuation in numbers over several days.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said that a winter storm caused shipping delays from vaccine manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna but that vaccinations are ongoing.

The latest map on the state’s public health advisory system had no color changes from recent weeks, with most counties at level 3, or red. But this week, Vinton County lost its designation for having a high incidence of disease spread as determined by the CDC. The other 87 counties remain high incidence, and as long as they do, they cannot drop from level 3. Ohio school COVID cases down for a third straight week as only 9 districts remain fully remote

A vaccination maintenance program has begun at nursing homes and assisted-living facilities statewide, DeWine said. Since the state has completed initial vaccinations at those facilities, this program is for new residents or staff members to make sure they receive the vaccine. Those who passed on the chance to receive the vaccine earlier will be able to receive it, too, DeWine said.

Ohio is continuing efforts to vaccine residents 65 and older, those with certain medical conditions and the state’s school workforce.