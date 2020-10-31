Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 2,915 additional cases, 10 new deaths reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health releasedthe latest COVID-19 case information Saturday afternoon.

As of Saturday, October 31, a total of 252,697 (+2,915) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 5,301 (+10) deaths and 19,132 (+163) hospitalizations. There are presumed 167,035 recovered cases in the state.

Governor Mike DeWine said he is calling on each Ohio county to put together a COVID defense team, made up of county commissioners, mayors, health commissioners, and leaders from hospitals, the business community and the religious community. He said he has been reaching out to various counties already.

He said the teams should assess their county’s situation, inventory assets, and focus on what steps are needed.

DeWine said 83 of Ohio’s 88 counties are now high-incidence for virus spread as determined by the CDC.

In the updated public health advisory map from the Department of Health, only two counties are at level 1, or yellow. In Central Ohio, Franklin, Madison, Union and Licking counties are at level 3, or red. Delaware, Fairfield and Pickaway counties are at level 2, or orange.

No counties in the state are at level 4, or purple, which is the highest level on the watch list. Last week, there were three counties on the watch list for level 4: Cuyahoga, Clark, and Hamilton. DeWine said cases and hospitalizations in those places are at a plateau, removing them from the list.

