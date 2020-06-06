Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 38,111 cases, 2,370 deaths reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health will release the latest COVID-19 case numbers Saturday afternoon.

As of Friday, there are a total of 38,111 cases reported in Ohio, leading to 2,370 deaths and 6,460 hospitalizations. Of the hospitalizations, 1,650 were ICU admissions.

The Department of Health adds the data as soon as it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

During Friday’s news conference, DeWine announced casinos, racinos, amusement parks, water parks, and outdoor theaters can reopen in two weeks. He also said his office will approve a safety plan that will allow the Memorial Tournament to have fans July 13-19.

DeWine stated the goal of his staff and officials is to make sure Ohio is reopening safely.

“In all of these cases, these sectors have come up with plans that reduce the number of people, provide for sanitation, and in some cases, provide for one-way traffic. They are elaborate plans that we believe are consistent with protecting the public.” said DeWine.

He also stated testing in Ohio is ramping up and health care providers will be able to test anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, and officials are working with businesses, especially pharmacies, in the state to help make this possible.

DeWine also said the state is working to reopen more and more businesses in the state.

DeWine announced Thursday a number of entertainment facilities including zoos and movie theaters can begin reopening next week.

