Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 49,455 cases, 2,804 deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health will release the latest number of cases in the state at 2 p.m., Saturday.

As of June 27, a total of 49,455(+817) cases were reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 2,804(+16) deaths and 7,624(+54) hospitalizations. Of those hospitalizations, 1,916(+12) were ICU admissions.

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

Friday’s 987 new cases represent the largest increase in cases not related to the state’s testing of correctional facilities. Friday’s results are now the fourth-largest increase overall since the state reported case numbers.

Between April 18-20, when results for the state’s correctional facilities were reported, the state saw an increase of 3,812 over those three days.

“It is important to note, that in today’s cases increase, almost 60% of the individuals are in the 20 to 49-year-old range,” said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine during a Thursday statehouse briefing on the virus.

DeWine says the analyst do not believe the increase in cases is just due to more testing.

DeWine also spent significant time during Thursday’s briefing addressing COVID-19 spikes in the Cincinnati and Dayton areas.

While the state is still strongly urging citizens to wear a mask when out in public, DeWine said masks may become mandatory in hot spot areas should cases continue to rise. Those decisions will be made by a combination of the state, county and local health officials, and elected officials.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories