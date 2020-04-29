Coronavirus in Ohio: Scioto County confirms seventh case

SCIOTO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Scioto County just confirmed a new COVID-19 case.
The Portsmouth City and Scioto County Health Departments say this case brings its total to seven. Four cases have recovered.
