Coronavirus in Ohio: State walks back reopening face mask protocol from ‘required’ to ‘recommended’

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says he is walking back his directive made Monday making face coverings inside businesses mandatory, however , it is still strongly recommended.
“It is going to be, for most people, a recommendation, in fact, a strong recommendation, for people to do this,” said DeWine.
Dewine acknowledged wearing a face mask is considered “offensive for some of our fellow Ohioans.”
