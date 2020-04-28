Coronavirus in Ohio: State walks back reopening face mask protocol from ‘required’ to ‘recommended’

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says he is walking back his directive made Monday making face coverings inside businesses mandatory, however , it is still strongly recommended.

“It is going to be, for most people, a recommendation, in fact, a strong recommendation, for people to do this,” said DeWine.

Dewine acknowledged wearing a face mask is considered “offensive for some of our fellow Ohioans.”

#MASKS: As many people have noticed, the 'responsible protocols' released yesterday seem to have changed today. Face coverings now say "recommended". @GovMikeDeWine is set to speak momentarily. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/wFxXlP9Rwy — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) April 28, 2020

