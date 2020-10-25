Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 2,309 new cases, no additional deaths reported

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers in the state’s fight against COVID-19.

As of Sunday, Oct. 25, a total of 198,115 (+2,309) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 5,206 (+0) deaths and 18,095 (+89) hospitalizations. There are presumed 157,744 recovered cases in the state.

38 Ohio counties now level 3 under coronavirus advisory map

For the second day in a row, the state set a record for the most daily cases reported since March. Friday and Saturday marked the second most and most new daily cases respectively reported since the pandemic began.

On the latest public health advisory map from the state Department of Health, Franklin, Madison, Union and Licking counties are at level 3, or red, in Central Ohio. Delaware, Pickaway and Fairfield counties are at level 2, or orange. There are 38 counties at level 3, the most since the pandemic began.

There are now 74% of Ohioans living in counties at level 3. And 71 counties are showing a high incidence of disease spread, per CDC guidelines.

