Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 6,615 new cases, 277 new hospitalizations

November 25 2021 12:00 am

COLUMUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. 

As of Thursday, Nov. 18, ODH reports a total of 1,627,051 (+6,615) cases, leading to 83,519 (+277) hospitalizations and 10,503 (+24) admissions into the ICU. A total of 6,644,915 people — or 56.85% of the state’s population — have at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 17,281 from the previous day. 

The 21-day case average stands at 4,336, a one-day increase of 116 cases.

ODH reported 170 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 25,813. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

