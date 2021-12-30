Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Nearly 20,000 new cases

Coronavirus in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Numbers as of Thursday, Dec. 30 follow:

TotalChange
New cases1,995,497+19,774
Hospitalizations96,193+484
ICU admissions11,730+43
Deaths*28,780n/a
*–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is over 11,000.

In addition, the department reported 13,351 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 6,985,672, which is 59.76% of the state’s population. And 36,999 were given booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.		Percent of
total beds		Percent of total
beds available
Total5,46821.4%18.2%
In ICU1,24326.9%16.2%
On ventilator77615.8%58.0%

Gov. Mike DeWine called up more members of the Ohio National Guard on Wednesday to help hospitals with staffing problems, and he expressed concern over the number of hospitalizations. In the U.S., case numbers have reached their highest levels.

