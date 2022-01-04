Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 20k new cases, 227 deaths reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday.
Numbers as of Tuesday, Jan. 4 follow:
|Total
|Change
|New cases
|2,093,074
|+20,411
|Hospitalizations
|97,684
|+708
|ICU admissions
|11,860
|+57
|Deaths*
|29,674
|+227
The 21-day case average is just above 14,100.
The department reported 8,306 people started the vaccination process Tuesday, bringing the total to 7,012,836, which is 59.99% of the state’s population. And 24,236 received booster shots.
The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:
|Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.
|Percent of
total beds
|Percent of total
beds available
|Total
|6,257
|24.6%
|16.8%
|In ICU
|1,305
|28.71%
|13.31%
|On ventilator
|842
|17.12%
|57.15%
Senator Rob Portman announced he has tested positive for COVID-19. Ohio hospitals are seeing a record-high number of patients due to coronavirus. Researchers discuss why so many people who are vaccinated are getting COVID-19. A former lead White House health official says the omicron variant could mean “the beginning of the end” of the pandemic.