Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 4,300 cases, nearly 400 deaths reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. 

Numbers as of Tuesday, Feb. 8 follow:

TotalChange
New cases2,617,104+4,385
Hospitalizations109,633+452
ICU admissions12,912+33
Deaths*34,592+375
*–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 9,500. 

The department reported 2,034 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,182,881 which is 61.45% of the state’s population. And 4,321 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.		Percent of
total beds		Percent of total
beds available
Total2,99212.5%16.5%
In ICU59414.52%19.92%
On ventilator4258.1%66.36%

Doctors are cautiously optimistic the downward trend in daily numbers will continue, saying with people staying indoors due to this past week’s winter storm, there has been less of an opportunity for the virus to spread. Coronavirus cases reported every week by Ohio schools came in under 20,000 for the first time in a month on Thursday, as the state continues to see infections drop from an omicron variant wave peak in January.

