Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 1,001 new cases, 87 additional deaths reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine held an update on COVID-19 in the state at 2 p.m., Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, September 15, a total of 139,485 (+1,001) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 4,506 (+87) deaths and 14,378 (+103) hospitalizations.

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

DeWine acknowledged the number of deaths is the largest number reported in a 24 hour period in several months. He pointed out that not all of these deaths actually occurred in the last day.

Governor DeWine was joined by Ursel McElroy, Director of the Department of Aging. McElroy says they test for three reasons in nursing homes: if they have symptoms, if someone tests positive all residents and staff are tested, routine staff testing based on spread in the community.

McElroy says at this time they have around 160,000 people between staff and residents in nursing homes that need to be tested in Ohio.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine began his last briefing on the COVID-19 fight Thursday by warning that flu season is coming and that, along with COVID-19, could be extremely dangerous. He received his vaccine alongside First Lady Fran DeWine during the briefing.

In the latest Ohio Public Health Advisory system map, only six counties are level 3. More and more counties are going to levels 1 and 2.

Also at Thursday’s update, the governor announced Dr. Joan Duwve as the new Ohio Department of Health director, only to have Duwve take herself out of consideration for the position hours later. According to a South Carolina news report, she cited the harassment of former ODH Director Dr. Amy Acton as the reason for removing herself from the position.