February 14 2022 12:00 am

Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: Nearly 6,500 cases, close to 500 deaths

Coronavirus in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state .

Numbers as of Tuesday, Feb. 1 follow:

TotalChange
New cases2,586,903+6,498
Hospitalizations107,922+552
ICU admissions12,782+61
Deaths*33,537+466
*–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is just over 17,100. 

The department reported 3,309 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,169,645 which is 61.34% of the state’s population. And 7,066 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.		Percent of
total beds		Percent of total
beds available
Total3,96816.1%18.3%
In ICU76818.69%18.08%
On ventilator52210.28%64.46%

A vaccine has still not been approved for the youngest American, meaning thousands of families are managing life while not being able to get some of their children vaccinated. However, Moderna announced Monday that U.S. health regulators granted full approval to its COVID-19 vaccine, a shot that’s been given to tens of millions of Americans since its emergency authorization over a year ago. A loss of smell and taste are two distinct symptoms of COVID-19, and for some people they don’t return. For others, smell returns in a disturbing, distorted way.

