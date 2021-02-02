Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: Now more than 900,000 cases reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine provided several updates Tuesday on COVID-19 and Ohio’s vaccination efforts.

As of Feb. 2, a total of 902,736 (+3,657) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 11,336 (+106) deaths and 46,659 (+221) hospitalizations.

Earlier Tuesday, DeWine and Ohio’s First Lady Fran DeWine received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer.

Gov. DeWine, 74, and Mrs. DeWine, 73, are both age-eligible for the vaccine, based on the governor’s vaccine rollout plan. This week, Ohioans 70 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 shot. It will be made available to those 65 and older on Feb. 8.

Last Tuesday, the statewide curfew was moved, from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., for the first time since it was enacted in November. DeWine said the curfew will remain at 11 p.m. as the state monitors hospitalization rates for COVID-19. If they continue to decline, the curfew could be pushed back again, or even lifted.

If the number of confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations is below 3,000 for seven straight days, the curfew would be moved back to midnight for two weeks. And if hospitalizations go below 2,500 for seven straight days, the curfew would end.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations has been below 3,000 every day since Jan. 26. Here are the counts for each day:

Jan. 26: 2,963

Jan. 27: 2,949

Jan. 28: 2,828

Jan. 29: 2,704

Jan. 30: 2,515

Jan. 31: 2,461

Feb. 1: 2,521

Feb. 2: 2,488

The soonest that the curfew could be changed is Feb. 10.

DeWine reported that vaccinations were administered at five long-term care facilities in northeast Ohio with doses that may have not been stored at the proper temperature. He said affected individuals will be revaccinated.

DeWine said the state is working on a program to make sure “at risk” communities have access to the vaccine. He said six clinics are planned for next week at senior affordable housing complexes. Involved in the program are faith-based organizations and local health departments.

DeWine provided an update on vaccination efforts in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities, which were among the first to receive the vaccine in the state. He said 89% of nursing homes have received their second visit for the two-step vaccines from manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna. And 48% of their assisted-living facilities have received their second visit. DeWine said a program is now in place to make sure new residents are vaccinated, too. Ohio has the second-most nursing homes and nursing-home beds in the nation, DeWine said.

The state’s vaccination program continues for residents with certain medical disorders and for school personnel.