Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: Processing error leads to 4,100 cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
The ODH announced Tuesday that a processing error by an electronic laboratory reporting system has caused an artificially lowered, incomplete amount of cases to be released.
Numbers as of Tuesday, Jan. 25 follow:
|Total
|Change
|New cases
|2,520,112
|+4,163
|Hospitalizations
|105,624
|+565
|ICU admissions
|12,562
|+45
|Deaths*
|32,489
|502
The 21-day case average is above 21,100.
The department reported 4,393 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,145,161 which is 61.09% of the state’s population. And 9,906 received booster shots.
The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:
|Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.
|Percent of
total beds
|Percent of total
beds available
|Total
|5,222
|21.3%
|15.8%
|In ICU
|1,006
|23.23%
|16%
|On ventilator
|680
|13.26%
|60.97%
The highly contagious but quickly moving omicron variant of COVID-19 may be past its peak in Ohio, per the latest data on cases and hospitalizations in the state. The COVID-19 positivity rate in Ohio is trending down, with hospitalizations across the state following suit.