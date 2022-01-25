Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: Processing error leads to 4,100 cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The ODH announced Tuesday that a processing error by an electronic laboratory reporting system has caused an artificially lowered, incomplete amount of cases to be released.

Numbers as of Tuesday, Jan. 25 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,520,112 +4,163 Hospitalizations 105,624 +565 ICU admissions 12,562 +45 Deaths* 32,489 502 *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is above 21,100.

The department reported 4,393 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,145,161 which is 61.09% of the state’s population. And 9,906 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 5,222 21.3% 15.8% In ICU 1,006 23.23% 16% On ventilator 680 13.26% 60.97%

The highly contagious but quickly moving omicron variant of COVID-19 may be past its peak in Ohio, per the latest data on cases and hospitalizations in the state. The COVID-19 positivity rate in Ohio is trending down, with hospitalizations across the state following suit.