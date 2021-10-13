Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 5,648 new cases reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 13, the state is reporting a total of 1,480,371 (+5,648) total cases since the start of the pandemic, leading to 76,289 (+385) hospitalizations and 9,744 (+33) ICU admissions. A total of 6,382,198 — or 54.60% — of Ohioans have begun the vaccination process.

The Department of Health reported 202 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 23,021. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

The number of cases reported Monday are the lowest in three weeks, and the 21-day case average is now below 5,500.

The Ohio Department of Health has also released guidance on vaccine booster doses: