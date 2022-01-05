All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
February 14 2022 12:00 am

Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: Nearly 20,000 new cases

Coronavirus in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Numbers as of Wednesday, Jan. 5 follow:

TotalChange
New cases2,112,824+19,750
Hospitalizations98,277+593
ICU admissions11,913+53
Deaths*29,674+N/A
*–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is above 14,500.

The department reported 10,197 people started the vaccination process Wednesday, bringing the total to 7,023,208, which is 60.08% of the state’s population. And 36,852 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.		Percent of
total beds		Percent of total
beds available
Total6,45725.3%16.1%
In ICU1,32428.98%13.50%
On ventilator87717.71%56.62%

ODH reports that more than 60 percent of Franklin County residents are fully vaccinated. A new CDC study found that two-thirds of COVID-19 patients aged 12-17 are obese. New preliminary trial results for a second booster in Israel show increased antibodies by fivefold one week post-vaccination. An infectious disease expert says to wait 3-5 days after coronavirus exposure before going for a test.

