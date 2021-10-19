Coronavirus Tuesday update: Ohio surpasses more than 1.5 million total cases reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Tuesday, Oct. 19, the state is reporting a total of 1,503,102(+3,617) cases, leading to 77,738(+348) total hospitalizations and 9,895(+35) ICU admissions. A total of 6,414,928 — or 54.88% of the state’s population — have at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 6,578 from the previous day.

The ODH reported 289 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 23,616. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

The 21-day case average is now just below 5,000.

Recently, ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said the delta surge seems to have plateaued, but he urged continued vigilance.

“It’s far too early for us to claim victory,” he said at Thursday’s ODH press conference. “We may not know the full impact of this surge for some time. What we do know is hospitals are feeling the real effects of the surge.”

Dr. Vanderhoff said it takes approximately six weeks for the vaccinated to be fully protected after their last shot. This is important because Thanksgiving — a potential superspreader holiday — is only seven weeks away.