County in Ohio reports third COVID-19 death

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH, (WOWK) – The Scioto County and Portsmouth Health Departments have reported the third death related to the coronavirus.

Health officials says the patient was a 90-year-old woman.

According to The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments, 15 additional cases were also reported in the county today, bring the total to 336 since the start of the pandemic.

Scioto County health officials have also reported three new recoveries. A total of 269 residents have recovered from the virus.

At this time, Scioto County is at Level 2, or Orange on the Ohio Public Advisory System.

