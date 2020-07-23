COVID-19 testing scams reported in Southern Ohio

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — If you were offered a COVID-19 test right at your doorstep would you take it?

In Portsmouth, Ohio, there have been reports of “health officials” visiting people’s houses offering home tests for COVID-19.

The Portsmouth City Health Department centrum administrator, Belinda Leslie says these tests and the people conducting them are not affiliated with the health department.

The health department sent out a message on their Facebook page warning residents of these scams. Leslie says anyone who comes in contact with these “scammers” should contact local law enforcement.

Call the police. Do not pay anyone for a COVID test. There is no one going door to door. Belinda Leslie, Portsmouth City Health Department centrum administrator



The “scammers” pose as health officials and arrive unannounced on people’s doorsteps. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

The Ohio Department of Health is conducting random testing, but they will not be visiting residents door to door unannounced. First, residents will be contacted through the mail asking if they would like to be tested, then they will be contacted by a phone call.

These scams could not only impact victims financially, but to a potential risk of catching the virus. Leslie says opening the door to these “scammers” could potentially have a negative effect on your health.

They could possibly expose themselves. They could become exposed and spread it to the next person if they are going door to door doing that. Belinda Leslie, Portsmouth City Health Department centrum administrator

So far, there have been no other reports of these scams in the Portsmouth area. For those who live in the city, the health department has more information on COVID-19 testing here.

