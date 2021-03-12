COVID-19 vaccination clinic has the doses but will people take them?

SOUTH POINT, OHIO (WOWK) — A local COVID-19 vaccination clinic is in its first week of allowing walk-in appointments.

A spokesperson from the Lawrence County Health Department says they finally received enough doses to begin allowing people to just walk in and get the shot.

However, just because the vaccinations are more readily available, doesn’t mean everyone wants the shot.

The old South Point High School location has been converted into a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, and people couldn’t wait to get their chance at immunity Friday afternoon.

“We just felt like, as the governor opened up additional ages, that this would be a good time to open the clinic up and try to reach more people,” says Debbie Fisher, a registered nurse and the public information officer for the Lawrence County Health Department.

This is their third clinic in this location this week, and they say they’ve given out more than 13,000 doses since January.

“With a walk-in clinic it’s hard to tell how many we might expect. We’re hoping for 700. We brought enough vaccine to do I think about 720 people,” Fisher says.

Most people at the clinic Friday say they’re excited to get the vaccine, but there are some who are still hesitant.

“I don’t know what it’s going to do to me, but it’s better than catching COVID, whatever it does.” Joe Garred, received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

Or, they know people who are:

“Oh I would probably say 30 percent of the people I know are not, you know. But many of ’em are young and the cost of not getting it is not as high for them as it is for me,” says Brian Saul—who received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

They’re not alone: according to a study done by the Kaiser Family Foundation of more than 1500 adults across the U.S., more than a quarter say they probably or definitely would not get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The study also says hesitancy towards the vaccine is highest among Republicans, those aged 30 to 49, and those who live in rural areas.

Locals have some theories as to why this area may follow that trend:

“A lot of em are afraid that you know there might be some kind of bad effects down the road,” Garred says.

“We’ve never had to do this before, ever. So nobody really knows what’s gonna happen. That’s scary for people. That’s all.” Cynthia Alizawi, got her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

However to that point, health officials offer words of encouragement:

“It is still new, and we don’t know everything about it. But it seems to be very, very safe,” Fisher says.

The health department will be holding clinics next week, and for more information visit their Facebook page here.

They also have a new website, which you can visit here to find out if you are eligible to get the vaccine and to book an appointment.

