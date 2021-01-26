DeWine to remove COVID-19 curfew if hospitalizations continue to decline in Ohio

DeWine urges those first in line for the vaccine to take the opportunity.

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says if COVID-9 related hospitalizations continue to decline in Ohio, the curfew may be removed.

During his COVID-19 press briefing, DeWine said if there are seven straight days of hospitalizations below 3,500 due to COVID-19, the state will move to an 11 p.m. curfew and it stay in effect for two weeks.

If there are seven straight days below 2,500 hospitalizations, the curfew will end.

As of Tuesday, Jan. 26, there have been six straight days with hospitalizations below 3,500, meaning the curfew could be changed to 11 p.m. starting Thursday.

On Friday, Jan. 22, DeWine extended the curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., which has been set to expire last Saturday. It went into effect on Nov. 19.

Under the curfew, retail businesses have to close by 10 p.m., and restaurants and bars have to stop serving, with takeout still being allowed. Exceptions to the curfew include people traveling for work, seeking medical treatment or getting groceries.