COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said during his Thursday evening COVID-19 address that he has a plan for lifting the state’s health orders.

DeWine said that when Ohio COVID-19 cases get down to 50 cases per 100,000 people for two full weeks, he will lift all state-wide health orders.

