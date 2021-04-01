First mass vaccination event in Portsmouth draws hundreds

PORTSMOUTH, OHIO (WOWK) — In the Buckeye State, one county continues to chip away at the numbers of unvaccinated people.

Early Thursday, the first mass vaccination drive-thru site in Scioto County got underway in the parking lot at Shawnee State University.

“Well today we’re doing a mass vaccination clinic in collaboration with the Portsmouth City Health Department and the Portsmouth Fire Department,” says Linda Koenig, the director of counseling, health and accessibility at Shawnee State University.

The vaccination clinic was open to anyone ages 16 and up—and they had a full roster of people signed up.

“We have 417 folks registered today, and of course we have 417 doses to give out,” says Koenig.

Officials are excited about the potential impact of this event alone:

“We’ve got 417 people, hopefully, who are going to be vaccinated at the end of the day that weren’t at the beginning of the day,” says Koenig.

Some who got their vaccines today were shocked by how easy it all was.

“I was expecting it to take a little longer. I’m not really a fan of needles but I didn’t feel anything,” says Nathan Boes, a student at Shawnee State University.

For others, like Sarah Lewis, it was a more emotional experience.

“I was terrified because, you know, shots scare me but I was really excited because it was a chance that my dad didn’t get to have,” Lewis says. “My dad got diagnosed with COVID in November. He got really sick, he tried to push it off because my brother had a wedding coming up and I was playing soccer – he passed away November 29th.”

Today, Lewis got immunized in the name of her father.

“He was really good about going to the doctor, that kind of stuff, so I think he would’ve been first in line to get this vaccine so it’s good that I’m able to get it,” says Lewis.

Mychal Cron came out in solidarity with Lewis today to get vaccinated, and hopes this is one step closer to a return to normal.

“People were telling me that they weren’t going to get it, and like ‘why would you get it?’ And at the same point in time I’m like, ‘why don’t you want your life back?’” says Cron.

Everyone who received a vaccine at the drive-thu is now scheduled for their second dose on April 22nd.

For more information on the Portsmouth City Health Department, visit their website here.

