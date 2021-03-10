Coronavirus Updates
GOP-backed effort to rein in DeWine’s pandemic powers passes

by: Farnoush Amiri, Associated Press

FILE – In this file photo from Aug. 6, 2019, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine pauses while speaking at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. DeWine is ready to unveil his upcoming state budget Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, with proposals to fund everything from schools, public colleges and universities, health care for poor children and families, and prison operations. This is the Republican governor’s second budget proposal but the first to reflect revenue downturns caused by the coronavirus pandemic. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican lawmakers’ latest in a year-long attempt to rein in Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s authority to issue pubic health orders during the pandemic passed in the House and faces a likely veto by the governor.

A bill that would allow lawmakers to rescind public health orders issued by the governor or the Ohio Department of Health was fast-tracked out of committee one year to the day the COVID-19 pandemic began in Ohio and moved onto the House floor Wednesday where it passed on party lines. GOP lawmakers made several changes to the Senate bill that would close loopholes for future governors and local boards of health to issue emergency orders.

