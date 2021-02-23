Coronavirus Updates
Countdown to Tax Day
April 15 2021 12:00 am

Gov. DeWine, First Lady receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus in Ohio

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

JAMESTOWN, OH — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and his wife, First Fran DeWine, have received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Ohio Gov. DeWine receiving his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Courtesy: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine)
  • First Lady Fran DeWine receiving her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Courtesy: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine)

The governor and the first lady received their second dose of the vaccine from Dr. Kevin Sharrett at Kettering Health Network’s Jamestown office in Greene County.

The DeWines became eligible to receive their first shots earlier this month when vaccinations opened up to Ohioans age 70 and above.

At this time, any Ohioan age 65 and older can be vaccinated.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS