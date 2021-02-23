Gov. DeWine, First Lady receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

JAMESTOWN, OH — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and his wife, First Fran DeWine, have received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ohio Gov. DeWine receiving his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Courtesy: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine)

First Lady Fran DeWine receiving her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Courtesy: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine)

The governor and the first lady received their second dose of the vaccine from Dr. Kevin Sharrett at Kettering Health Network’s Jamestown office in Greene County.

The DeWines became eligible to receive their first shots earlier this month when vaccinations opened up to Ohioans age 70 and above.

At this time, any Ohioan age 65 and older can be vaccinated.