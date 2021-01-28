Gov. DeWine sets aside vaccines for Ohio educators

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – With Ohio’s scheduled plan to have all students back in-person on March 1, 2021, educators across the state are being put at the top of the list for COVID-19 vaccines.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled the new plan for vaccinating school employees on Thursday. The plan earmarks thousands of doses for school workers each week. The vaccinations are scheduled to begin next week.

DeWine says right now they are expecting 100,000 doses to be available every week for the older population. At the same time, a little more than 55,000 doses will go to the schools each week.



Schools are still expected to follow CDC guidelines for social distancing and mask-wearing. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Districts scheduled to be vaccinated on week one have already been notified and others are being told to standby. All other schools will be notified on Friday which week of the 4-week plan they should expect their first doses.

Ohio Education Association president Scott DiMauro says many teachers say they see this announcement as “good news.”

We thought it was good news. Certainly, it’s good news for adults who work in schools to protect their help and safety. Scott DiMauro, OEA president

Going from remote to mixed learning has not only been hard on the teachers but also the students. Dimauro says he agrees with the governor’s plan stating “There’s simply no substitute for the kind of connection that educators are able to provide directly to students in that classroom environment.”

With the issue of limited doses, DeWine says the vaccinations will not happen all at once.

I know everyone wants to start next Monday or next week. We simply do not have the supplies to do that. Gov. Mike DeWine, (R) Ohio

Athens County, Ohio is one of the districts that will begin vaccinating employees next week.

