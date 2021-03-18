Health officials in Buckeye State are keeping an eye on COVID-19 variants

PORTSMOUTH, OHIO (WOWK) — The vaccination process has gotten Scioto County to almost a quarter of the way to herd immunity.

However, there is beginning to be some concern about COVID-19 variants within the state.

Molly Davis, a regional epidemiologist for Portsmouth City, Scioto County and Lawrence County, says it’s important to get everyone who is eligible vaccinated.

“We’re in an arms race with the new variants in getting enough people vaccinated to make sure that it doesn’t overtake the vaccine effort.” Molly Davis, a regional epidemiologist for Portsmouth City, Scioto County and Lawrence County

The director of the Scioto County Emergency Management Agency Larry Mullins says the vaccination effort in Scioto County has been steadily progressing:

“Right under 14% of the population in Scioto County completed a vaccination.”

It is still a far cry from the 80% needed for herd immunity, and recently a new problem has caught health officials’ eye:

“We’re actually having reduced numbers of people wanting to get the vaccine, and we’re having difficulties filling our time slots… If we do have those variants circulating around, they’re just going to keep going up if people stop taking those precautions,” Davis says.

Davis says the state has seen 91 cases of the United Kingdom variant, and one case of the Brazilian variant, although not locally.

“We currently don’t have any confirmed cases of variants in this part of the state,” Davis says.

She also says now is not the time for people to their guard down about the virus and its variants:

“We know how fast COVID spreads. It took six weeks for it to overcome the entire planet. So I don’t anticipate them being a minimal issue if people don’t go out and get vaccinated,” Davis says.

While health officials tell us they’re keeping an eye on the COVID-19 variants, locals like Sandra Walker say they aren’t very concerned about them.

“It will or it won’t, you know? I’m doing this as a safety precaution, so I’m confident that it’ll work,” Walker says.

“I don’t think that’s really set in, that this could be a real problem if this thing mutates into something the vaccinations are totally useless against,” Mullins says.

Ohio is opening up vaccination eligibility to those 40 and up and to those with certain medical conditions Friday. (For more information on what those are, click here).

Health officials are urging everyone who can get vaccinated to do so to mitigate the risk of the virus and its variants from spreading.

