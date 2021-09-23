How common are serious breakthrough COVID-19 cases in Ohio?

Editor’s Note: The video above is of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine discussing COVID-19 in young people.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Just over 5,795,000 people in Ohio are fully vaccinated from COVID-19, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

That’s about 49% of the state’s population.

While the state health department doesn’t report overall breakthrough cases, it does have data about deaths and hospitalizations in 2021 among the vaccinated and the unvaccinated.

24,335 unvaccinated people in Ohio have been hospitalized with coronavirus this year, compared with 744 fully vaccinated people during the same time period.

That’s .01% of people who had a breakthrough COVID-19 case that led to their hospitalization.

Courtesy: Ohio Department of Health

This is from January 1, 2021, through September 15, 2021, when last updated.

7,547 people who were not vaccinated have died of COVID-19 in 2021, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

That number is 97 for people who are fully vaccinated or .001% of all people who are vaccinated in the state.