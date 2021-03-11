Coronavirus Updates
Countdown to Tax Day
April 15 2021 12:00 am

Judge: CDC exceeded authority in issuing eviction moratorium

Coronavirus in Ohio

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Yellow facial mask laying on top of the eviction note

CLEVELAND (AP) — A federal judge in Ohio has ruled that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lacked the authority to issue a nationwide moratorium on rental evictions.

It’s the second such ruling issued by a federal judge in two weeks. U.S. District Judge J. Philip Calabrese, sitting in Cleveland, ruled Wednesday that the CDC went beyond what the federal Public Health Service Act allows it to do. But he didn’t grant an injunction that would have stopped the agency from enforcing the moratorium.

The ruling comes two weeks after U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker in the Eastern District of Texas also determined that the moratorium was unconstitutional. The Justice Department is appealing that order.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS