Lawrence County sees more COVID-19 cases now than in all of 2020

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) – As the first month of the year comes to an end, some counties in Ohio are seeing drastic increases in COVID-19 numbers.

Out of all 88 counties in the state, Scioto and Lawrence counties are currently the two counties with the highest number of COVID cases.

In just 31 days, Lawrence county, Ohio has had a total of 4,265 cases. That’s more cases than they had for the entire year of 2020, and just under half of the number of total cases they had in 2021.

The Lawrence County Health Department said they are also seeing an increase in COVID deaths, with 21 so far this year.

“When we talk to them about their positive results the overwhelming number are not vaccinated and that’s really sad because a lot of these people are really really sick,” said Lawrence County Health Department, Public Information Officer.

According to the CDC, around only 50% of the state is vaccinated. The Lawrence County Health Department said that the best defense against the virus is to get vaccinated and get your booster shots, to protect not only yourself but those around you.

“We need to do what we can to protect ourselves, protect our families do whatever it takes. Vaccines like I said are probably the number one way to prevent hospitalizations and deaths,” said Fisher.

The department is continuing to help the community fight against the vaccine and is holding multiple vaccine clinics right at the Lawrence County Health Department.