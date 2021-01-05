Lost kitten ‘Celeste’ brings joy to OSU nurses testing for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — A lost kitten’s mews for help found warm hearts and willing hands at the Ohio State Fairgrounds bleachers on Monday.

The tiny brown-and-black calico kitten, likely only a few months old, was sheltering under the bleachers when clinical staff managing The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center COVID-19 testing at the Ohio State Fairgrounds found the little bundle of fur.

“The kitten, likely only a few months old, was timid at first but quickly warmed up to the staff,” a spokesperson said. “The discovery brought joy and light to the team.”

The clinical staff heard a little meow and tracked it back under the bleachers. With a piece of chicken, they coaxed out the kitty and picked her up.

Now one of the Ohio State nurses is fostering the kitten at home, and has named her Celeste.

“She was very timid at first, but started purring within minutes,” the spokesperson said. “One of the nurses took her home with her last night and she is doing really well. She’s interacting with the nurse’s other cats without difficulty. She doesn’t seem to be afraid of her dog, either.”

