Meigs County confirms 13th COVID-19 death

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Health officials in Meigs County say another person has died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the county to 13 deaths related to the virus since April.

The Meigs County Health Department confirms the death of a person between the ages of 80- to 89-year-old. The last death was reported on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

County health officials are also reporting four additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, bring the total number of cases to 735. There are 173 active cases of the virus, according to MCHD officials.