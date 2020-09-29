Meigs County reports 11th COVID-19 death, one possible COVID-19 case in an elementary school

FILE – This file image provided by The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange) the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab. A new type of coronavirus test offers a cheaper, quicker way to screen for infections, moving the U.S. toward the kind of mass screening that experts say is essential to returning millions of Americans to school and work. But the first so-called antigen test _ announced Saturday, may 9, 2020 by the Food and Drug Administration _ is not quite the kind sought by top government health officials. It is less accurate than the current gold standard for testing and can only be run on specialized equipment. (NIAID-RML via AP)

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Meigs County Health Department has reported one additional death related to COVID-19, pushing the county’s total to 11.

County health officials say the individual was between the ages of 70 and 79 but released no further information.

As of Tuesday, Sept. 29, Meigs County has a total of 181 cases, with 153 confirmed cases, 28 probable, 14 active cases and 156 recoveries.

At the same time he Meigs County Health Department, along with the Eastern Local School District, has confirmed a possible positive COVID-19 case at Eastern Elementary School. The health department says it’s a “possible” positive case or that the individual came into close contact with a confirmed case. Officials declined to say whether the individual is a student or staff member. Meigs County health officials say they are working with the school district and are assisting with contact tracing and are following CDC and state protocols.

At this time, county health officials say the individual had minimal close contact with other individuals at the school.

