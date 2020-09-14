Meigs County reports seventh death due to COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Meigs County Health Department is reporting 1 additional confirmed COVID-19 case in Meigs County. Today’s case of COVID-19 brings Meigs County to 30 active cases, and 165 total cases since April.

Today’s confirmed case is a female in the 20 to 29-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

The Meigs County Health Department is asking residents to refrain from calling the Health Department for questions regarding cases while they complete their disease investigations, contact tracing, and notify relevant individuals. The cases and individuals identified as contacts of the case will be advised to self-quarantine in accordance with CDC guidance.

The Health Department is announcing the seventh death associated with COVID-19, in the 80 to 89-year-old age range. The Meigs County Health Department would like to give our sincere sympathy to the family and friends of this individuals.

Three additional hospitalizations are also being released today which includes one individual in the 60 to 69-year-old age range and two individuals in the 90 to 99-year-old age range. 15 additional individuals have been reported as recovered today bringing the total recovered cases to 128.

The health department urges residents to continue following federal, state, and local guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including practicing social distancing, handwashing and wearing a face covering. For more information on COVID-19 in Meigs County visit www.meigs-health.com/covid-19.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.