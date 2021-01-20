Meigs County reports two additional COVID-19 deaths

Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Two more people in Meigs County have died due to COVID-19.

The Meigs County Health Department has confirmed a total of 22 deaths related to the virus since April 7, 2020.

County health officials say of the 1,108 total reported COVID-19 cases in the county, 83 are currently active. 58 county residents have hospitalized due to COVID-19 throughout the course of the pandemic.

As of Wednesday, Jan. 20, 1,003 people have recovered from the virus in the county and MCHD officials say they have vaccinated 337 people.

At this time, Meigs County remains at Level 3, or red, on the state’s Public Health Advisory System.