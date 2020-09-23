New Ohio health order allows for self-service food, banquets

All the mask and social distancing guidelines are still in place

OH (WKBN) – A new health order signed Wednesday by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine allows for self-service stations at retail locations to reopen, among other things.

The order takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24.

For months now, many fast-food restaurants have had to hand you condiments with a gloved hand, and you couldn’t grab your prepared food at convenience stores. Now, customers can get their own ketchup and mustard, soft drink, or other accompaniments themselves.

All the mask and social distancing guidelines are still in place, and there are still no more than 10 people allowed at a table in restaurants.

Banquet centers can seat up to 300 people, and live entertainment is allowed with a dance floor.

Gaming areas in food establishments that provide recreation such as billiards, darts, pinball, etc. can reopen.

The order states: “The open congregate areas in restaurants, bars, banquet and catering facilities (billiards, card playing, pinball games, video games, arcade games, dancing, entertainment) are permitted to open, but businesses must follow all social distancing guidelines as well as sanitation guidelines.”

