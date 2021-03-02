New vaccine means more doses in Scioto County this week

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—Since the Food and Drug Administration approved emergency use of Johnson and Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, more vaccine doses will be available later this week throughout Scioto County. Vaccine providers in the county are ready to get more shots in arms as soon as the new vaccine becomes available.

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine only requires a single dose and doesn’t have to be stored in a freezer. It was 100% effective in preventing hospitalization and death from COVID-19 in clinical trials.

Dr. David Byers, infectious disease specialist and Medical Director of Portsmouth City Health Department said, “the approval for using the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is an important step in getting COVID-19 under control. The end goal of all three vaccines is to prevent serious illness, hospitalization, and death from this virus. This vaccine, like the other two, is highly successful at accomplishing that.”

With this new vaccine comes a new phase of eligibility beginning this week in Ohio. Phase 1c will include anyone with type 1 diabetes, anyone with ALS, bone marrow transplant recipients, or pregnant people. Phase 1c also includes these occupations: Childcare workers, funeral home employees, and law enforcement and corrections officers. Phase 2, which includes all 60+ individuals, also begins this week.

If you are eligible in any of these phases the Scioto County Health Department encourages you to contact a local vaccine provider to schedule an appointment.

Scioto County Vaccination Locations:

Portsmouth City Health Department (Portsmouth City and Sciotoville residents only). Watch Facebook and website for self-scheduling link when appointments are available. www.portsmouthcityhealth.org For information call 740-352-7020.

Scioto County Health Department – 740-302-3801. www.sciotocountyhealthdepartment.com The Hotline hours are Monday through Friday 8:00am – 4:00pm. Scioto County (outside Portsmouth and Sciotoville city limits) residents only.

Southern Ohio Medical Center – Main Campus – 740-356-2273 – www.somc.org |Call 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., seven days a week.

Gahm’s Pharmacy – Lucasville – 740-259-2442 on Facebook: Gahm’s Market and Pharmacy

Walmart Pharmacy – New Boston 740-456-8267