No additional COVID-19 deaths, Scioto County still in red

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – County and city health officials are reporting 15 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, Sept. 28 in Scioto County.

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments confirm 528 total positive cases, with 66 active cases and two additional hospitalizations. Since the pandemic began, the county has reported a total of 48 who have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Officials are also reporting 453 total recoveries, up 12 since Friday.

Last Friday, Scioto County health officials also reported the ninth death related to COVID-19.

At this time, Scioto County remains on Level 3, or Red on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.

