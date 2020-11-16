OH tightens restrictions on mass gatherings

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) — A revised health order was signed that would continue to limit mass gatherings affecting events such as weddings and funerals.

Ohio Department of Health Interim Director Lance Himes signed the health order to reduce the spread of COVID-19 between people in large gatherings where social distancing would be difficult to manage. This health order is a revision of the order signed first signed in April.

“Despite the health order that limited mass gatherings to 10 people that was signed in April remaining in effect, we have seen rampant spread of the virus as a result of banquets, wedding receptions, and social gatherings following funerals. We have seen great tragedy associated with such events. It’s not the ceremonies causing the problem. It’s the party afterward.” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R)

Events such as wedding receptions, funeral repasts, and other events at banquet facilities are to follow restrictions such as:

No socializing or activities, including dancing in open areas.

Guests must be seated at all times, however, the traditional wedding reception events such as first dance, toasts, tossing the bouquet and cutting the cake are permitted.

Guests must be served at their seats. Food must be brought to guests. No self-serve buffets and no self-serve bar areas permitted.

Masks must be worn at all times unless actively consuming food or beverages.

No more than 10 people should be seated at a table and those individuals must be from the same household.

The order does not apply to religious observances or First Amendment protected speech, including petition or referendum circulators, and any activity by media.

Governmental meetings that are required to be open to the public are also exempt from the order.