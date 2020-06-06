Ohio corrections employee tests positive for COVID-19, inmates quarantined

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — One Ohio correctional facility employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee at Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville has tested positive for the virus Friday, June 5, 2020.

There are 37 inmates are currently in quarantine at the correctional facility, according to the Ohio Department of Corrections.

No other information is known at this time.

