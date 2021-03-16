Ohio Gov. DeWine expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Tuesday the eligibility to receive the COVID-19 will expand in Ohio this week.
DeWine tweeted Tuesday morning that Ohioans over the age of 40 and those who have cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart disease and obesity can receive their vaccine on Friday, March 19.
On Monday, March 29, any Ohio resident over the age of 16 can receive their COVID-19 vaccine.
The governor says the eligibility expansion is due to anticipation of the state receiving a significant increase in vaccines.
