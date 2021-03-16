Ohio Gov. DeWine expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Tuesday the eligibility to receive the COVID-19 will expand in Ohio this week.

DeWine tweeted Tuesday morning that Ohioans over the age of 40 and those who have cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart disease and obesity can receive their vaccine on Friday, March 19.

On Monday, March 29, any Ohio resident over the age of 16 can receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

𝗢𝗵𝗶𝗼 𝗩𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗘𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗶𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: It's a moral imperative that we move as quickly as we can to vaccinate all Ohioans who wish to be vaccinated. We expect a significant increase in vaccines coming to Ohio soon, so we will expand vaccine eligibility. ⬇ pic.twitter.com/jjFXtMhtf4 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 16, 2021

The governor says the eligibility expansion is due to anticipation of the state receiving a significant increase in vaccines.