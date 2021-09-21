Ohio governor on new COVID-19 vaccine incentives: ‘We’re thinking about it’

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Gov. Mike DeWine said the state is considering new incentives to prompt Ohioans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Yes, we’re thinking about it,” DeWine said Tuesday when asked about a new incentive as Pfizer seeks federal approval for vaccines for people as young as five years old.
“That’s all I can tell you today, but we’re certainly thinking about it,” he added. “We’re looking at these numbers and they simply have to go up.”
Earlier this year, the state held a Vax-A-Million sweepstakes, awarding five $1 million prizes and five full-ride scholarships to vaccinated Ohioans. Vax-A-Million was paid for using federal COVID-19 relief funds.
After the last drawing June 23, DeWine said to expect the incentives to return, but in a way that would reward more people.
DeWine said the incentive was a success.
“It worked exceedingly well for 14 days,” the governor said. “It was a phenomenal increase and we got that and that’s important.”
Incentive or not, DeWine continued to encourage Ohioans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Everybody that gets vaccinated is not only doing something for themselves, but they’re doing something for everyone else,” he said.
DeWine initially said in mid-July that a new incentive could be announced. However, nothing was announced at that time.
