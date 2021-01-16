Ohio launches new online COVID-19 vaccine location tool

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – As more and more questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccines surface, Ohio residents will no longer have to worry about finding a location.

The pandemic has certainly not made life any easier, but the state of Ohio is making convenience a priority. As we move toward a new chapter of getting through these tough times, knowing where to get a vaccine is a hot subject.

In response to all the questions, Ohio has added a new online tool to their Coronavirus website designed to make it easier to find nearby locations right from your home.



The new online tool allows residents to search by the location’s name, the county their in, or zip-code. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Scioto County, Ohio EMA director Larry Mullins says this new tool is a game-changer.

It kind of answers the question of where or who is giving out the vaccinations. Larry Mullins, Scioto County, Ohio EMA director

Once you make it to the website is fairly easy to navigate. All residents have to do is type in a location’s name, their county, and/or zip code to find the closest locations.

The vaccines are currently coming in at a slower pace than expected – but areas like Scioto County have paved the way for fast delivery of the available doses.

Mullins says now that the tool is officially online it will be of great help for when more supplies come in. As of right now, health officials are encouraging residents to be patient and not schedule multiple appointments with hopes of receiving the vaccine early.

Everybody is worthy of vaccination, but we’re just not at the point right now, with the limited supply of vaccines, to push that out and let everybody get it all at once. Larry Mullins, Scioto County, Ohio EMA director

Listed on the website are local participating locations and contact numbers to set up appointments if doses are available. The tool will be used as a direct link to help residents filter through their options.

The vaccine hotline, 740-352-7020, is still available for any other questions. The online tool was launched on Friday. For more information, click here.

