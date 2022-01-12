Ohio schools prioritized for rapid COVID-19 tests after 800k kits delayed

It is important to understand that an at-home COVID test is a snapshot. It only reveals if the individual has a significant viral load at the time of the test.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Schools and colleges will get priority for Ohio’s supply of COVID-19 tests in response to delays in shipments of 800,000 kits and a national shortage of testing supplies.

The Ohio Department of Health announced the change Wednesday. Previously, it had distributed both the proctored rapid antigen tests and over-the-counter self-administered tests to public places like libraries and health departments, giving away 5.6 million kits.

“ODH ordered 1.2 million proctored testing kits for January,” the department said in a media release. “So far, 400,000 proctored testing kits have been received and are being distributed.”

The rest of the 800,000 kits should arrive later this month, the release said. These will go first to meet the needs of schools and colleges but will flow back to libraries and local health departments once supply stabilizes.

The overall demand for testing in Ohio is exceptionally high, with a seven-day average of more than 94,000 tests per day.